McAdam LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.