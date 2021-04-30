McAdam LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

VOT opened at $226.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

