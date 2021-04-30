McAfee (MCFE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

4/28/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – McAfee was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

3/15/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $25.50.

3/9/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

3/9/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00.

3/8/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00.

3/2/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,425. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

