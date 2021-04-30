McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of MCFE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

