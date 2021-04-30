McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. KBC Group NV increased its stake in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 40.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in McKesson by 63.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.33. 663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.34. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.