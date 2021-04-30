Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 437.9% in April

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 437.9% from the March 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

