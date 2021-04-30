Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Medpace stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

