Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.37 and traded as high as C$13.05. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 2,320 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.18 million and a P/E ratio of 38.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

