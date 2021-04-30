Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Set at $24.00 by Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a $24.00 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. 22,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

