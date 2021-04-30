Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $42.00 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

