Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $56,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

