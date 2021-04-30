Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $8.08. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2,846 shares.

MESO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

