Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 4968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

