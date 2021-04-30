Meter Governance Price Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00010141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

