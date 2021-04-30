Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.81

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $45.84. Metro shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 2,590 shares traded.

MTRAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

About Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

