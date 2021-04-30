Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $6.06 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

