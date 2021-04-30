MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,201. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

