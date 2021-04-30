MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 111883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

