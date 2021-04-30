Michael S. Frankel Sells 6,195 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE REXR opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

