Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Up 123.1% in April

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MLND stock remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,481. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

