Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MILC remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

