Mizuho Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $83.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $92.82. 252,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

