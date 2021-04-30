Mizuho Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.22. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.