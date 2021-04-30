Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $1,204,434.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.77. 349,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.