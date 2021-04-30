ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.