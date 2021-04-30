Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $261.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

