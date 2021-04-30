Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,774 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $342,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.36). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.