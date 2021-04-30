Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $25.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,895,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Momo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Momo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.