Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.57 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.77 billion to $29.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,578. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

