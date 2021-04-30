Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 237,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,974,235 shares.The stock last traded at $61.07 and had previously closed at $58.72.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

