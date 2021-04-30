Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

