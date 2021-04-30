Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

