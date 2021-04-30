Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 103 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.