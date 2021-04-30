Morgan Stanley Acquires 28,533 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

