Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $18.83 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

