Morgan Stanley Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.23.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. 16,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

