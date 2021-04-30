Morgan Stanley Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $32.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

