Morgan Stanley Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 202.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,224,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.