Morgan Stanley Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter.

NCA stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

