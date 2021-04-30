Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $137.59 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.