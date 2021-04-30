Morgan Stanley Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

PPG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.26. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,348. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

