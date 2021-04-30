Morgan Stanley Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $11.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPZM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,237 shares of company stock worth $164,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

