Morgan Stanley Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

BLMN opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

