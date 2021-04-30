Morgan Stanley Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $38.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $35.18 on Monday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $36.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

