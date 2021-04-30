Morgan Stanley Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $131.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.19. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

