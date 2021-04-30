Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $83.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $147.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $67.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

