Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,848. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

