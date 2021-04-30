Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Croda International stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

