MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

MP stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

