MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $41.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:MP opened at $31.74 on Monday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $4,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

